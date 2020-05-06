US plans to cut coronavirus task force

Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that US may cut virus task force as deaths continue to climb.

The White House is considering winding down its coronavirus task force in the coming weeks, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday as the US continues to face a mounting death toll from the pandemic.

"WE ARE DISCUSSING ON THE PROPER TIME"

"We’re having conversations about that and about what the proper time is for the task force to complete its work and for the ongoing efforts to take place on an agency-by-agency level," Pence, who has been overseeing the group, told reporters. "It really is all a reflection of the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country."

The White House is considering the move between the Memorial Day holiday, which falls on May 25 this year, and June, Pence said. At that point its mission would be decentralized and deferred back to individual federal agencies.