US plans to put together a military coalition in Gulf

In June, the tension between the US and Iran escalated after two oil tankers were attacked at the Strait of Hormuz.

The US wants to create an international military coalition to secure passage around the Persian Gulf and Yemen due to attacks on two tankers in June it blames on Iran, according to the head of the US military.

"TO ENSURE THE FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION"

"We are engaging now with a number of countries to see if we can put together a coalition that would ensure the freedom of navigation both of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab," two chokepoints from the Mideast to the Arabian Sea, Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Wednesday.

Dunford stressed that the US plans to identify within the next couple of weeks which nations have "a political will" to support this initiative, adding that it will "work directly with the militaries to identify the specific capabilities."





He said escorts should be provided by coalition member countries flying the same flag as the ship needing protection, while US provides "the main awareness and intelligence surveillance" for coordination during patrols and between ships.