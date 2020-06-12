US plans to reduce troops in Iraq in coming months

The move comes in the light of developing bilateral security relations based on mutual interests.

The US has agreed to reduce its forces in Iraq during the coming months, said a joint statement issued by the two governments on Friday.

"US WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD DIALOGUE WITH BAGHDAD"

The joint statement was released at the end of the strategic dialogue held between the two countries via video conferencing on Thursday.

“The US will also continue to hold dialogue with the Baghdad government on the status of the remaining forces," the statement said.

According to the statement, the US asserted it does not seek or demand permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq, as was agreed in the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries.

The Iraqi government, for its part, pledged to "protect the military forces of the international coalition and the Iraqi facilities that host them." The US affirmed its support for Iraq, its new government, and committed assistance in implementing its reform program in a manner that meets the aspirations of the people.