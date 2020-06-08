US police continue using excessive force

Virginia incident comes amid mass demonstrations across the US protesting against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd.

A white Virginia cop has been charged with assault after police and prosecutors reviewed body camera footage that appeared to show him using a stun gun on a disoriented black man.

"HORRIBLE USE OF FORCE"

The Fairfax County police chief said he was “disgusted” after viewing the footage, which he said showed Officer Tyler Timberlake deploy an electronic control weapon and “escalate further” the situation.

The release of the footage comes at a time of heightened tension across the country following the death of George Floyd.