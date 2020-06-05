US police push 75-year-old to ground during protests

The footage drew widespread condemnation as protesters returned to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality.

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers were suspended without pay on Thursday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night.

THE MAN IS IN SERIOUS CONDITION

The video taken by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO and posted on its website and Twitter account shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. The sound of a crack is heard and then blood trickles from the man’s head.

US police push 75-year-old to ground WATCH

The video in Buffalo shows the majority of the officers march past after the man falls, though the officer who pushed him with a baton starts to lean over him before he is motioned away by another officer. Someone is heard calling for a medic.

The radio station reported that two medics came forward and helped the man into an ambulance. Police later said that a man was injured after tripping and falling, the radio station said.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.



