US protests continue for 13th day

In Minneapolis, where Floyd lost his life, Mayor Jacob Frey was booed by demonstrators after refusing to defund and dismantle the police department.

Protests continued over George Floyd’s death for a 13th consecutive day Sunday in several US cities.

CURFEWS WERE LIFTED

With the protests mostly peaceful, curfews in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia were lifted. President Donald Trump also ordered the National Guard to withdraw from the nation’s capital, Washington DC.

Hundreds of members of the Evangelical Church also attended the protests in the capital.

Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Floyd’s family in Houston on Monday to offer his condolences ahead of the funeral on June 9.

The University of Houston announced that it has canceled classes Monday for those who want to attend Floyd's memorial service.