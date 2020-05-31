US reporter shot in the eye with rubber bullet by police

A photojournalist covering protests in Minneapolis has been left permanently blinded in one eye after being shot in the face with a rubber bullet by police.

A journalist and mother-of-two has been left blind in one eye after being shot by a rubber in Minneapolis on Friday.

Linda Tirado, 37, was left with life-changing injuries while photographing the rally protesting the death of George Floyd.

"IT EXPLODED MY EYEBALL"

Tirado said protesters took her to hospital after the police shot her. After surgery, she learned the incident had left her permanently blind in her left eye.

“Protesters said police were tear-gassing. I put on my goggles and respirator. It was pretty chaotic - people were moving in every direction. Then I kind of felt my face explode.” she said, according to Daily Mail. “I put up my hands and shouted ‘I'm press, I'm press.’ “ she added.

Doctors have told her she is going to be left with scarring on her face and will be permanently blind in one eye.