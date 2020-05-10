US Secret Service agents test positive for coronavirus

The White House announced Thursday an unidentified personal valet who worked closely with Trump also tested positive.

Eleven Secret Service agents tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Yahoo News on Friday.

23 OTHERS HAVE RECOVERED

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents reviewed by the news website showed 23 members of the federal law enforcement agency have recovered from the disease.

And 60 employees are self-quarantining, according to Yahoo News. It is unclear if any infected agents came into contact with US President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The agency, which is under the DHS, is also responsible for protecting national leaders and visiting heads of state.

Earlier Friday, Trump said Katie Miller, Pence's spokeswoman and wife of senior aide Stephen Miller, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump said he "had very little contact with this person," noting he has been tested twice since Wednesday and results were negative.

Valets are members of an elite military unit and often work very close to the president and the first family.