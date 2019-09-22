US sends trucks to terrorist PKK/YPG in Syria

About 200 trucks carrying logistical support pass Semelka crossing in Syria-Iraq border.

The US delivered logistical support with about 200 trucks from Iraq to the regions in Syria occupied by terrorist organization YPG/PKK, according to local sources.

55 TRUCKS

The trucks passed Semelka crossing on Syria-Iraq border on Saturday night, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

US sends trucks to terrorist PKK/YPG in Syria WATCH

On Sept. 9, the US delivered 55 trucks of four-wheel drive vehicles, excavators and closed boxes to Ayn Isa and Shaddadi regions occupied by the terror group, while another 60 trucks passed the border to the occupied regions on Sept. 4.

The US has supported the YPG/PKK under the name of SDF, which is considered by Ankara as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organization.

Ankara has long criticized the US for working with the terrorist PYD/YPG to fight Daesh in Syria, saying that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.