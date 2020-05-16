US to donate India ventilators amid outbreak

Trump said Washington and New Delhi cooperating on developing badly-needed coronavirus vaccine.

The US will "donate" ventilators to India amid the global coronavirus pandemic as the countries jointly work on developing a badly-needed vaccine, President Donald Trump said Friday.

"TOGETHER WE WILL BEAT THE INVISIBLE ENEMY"

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic," he said on Twitter, suing the handle for the Indian prime minister.

Trump further stated that Washington and New Delhi "are cooperating" on developing a vaccine, adding "Together we will beat the invisible enemy!"





The US remains the country hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic with over a quarter of all deaths recorded worldwide and nearly one-third of all confirmed cases, according to a study being conducted by Johns Hopkins University.