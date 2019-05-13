US tries to figure out S-400 codes with S-300s

A military blogger has posted a satellite photo of what he believes is an S-300 system operating at a test range "somewhere in the US."

A Soviet-era S-300 surface-to-air missile system spotted in satellite imagery released by military enthusiast at the military range in US.

The imagery of surface-to-air missile system on social media that looks like elements of the Soviet-designed S-300 system. The photos include several of the system's components, including 5P85PT launchers mounted on semi-trailers and its 30N6 fire control system.

A PART OF US TRAINING

The satellite image sparking interests in the media, with at least one outlet speculating that the system could be part of the US training for a military operation.

S-300PТ system is designed for the defensive purpose of administrative, industrial and military buildings and objects against all kind air attacks.

The S-300PT system was first deployed by the Soviet Union in 1979, designed for the air defense of large industrial and administrative facilities, military bases, and control of airspace against enemy strike aircraft. The project-managing developer of the S-300 is Russian Almaz corporation which is currently a part of “Almaz-Antei” Air Defense Concern.