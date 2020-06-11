US urges Floyd protesters to get tested for coronavirus

Washington D.C. has ramped up its availability of free testing, including offering COVID-19 tests at fire stations on evenings and weekends.

Washington, D.C. on Wednesday urged people who had participated in protests against police brutality and systematic racism to get tested for the coronavirus.

The federal district joins a number of other locales, including Boston, Dallas and the state of New York, that have asked protesters to be tested, after thousands of people flooded the streets in demonstrations amid the pandemic that has sickened nearly 2 million Americans and killed about 112,000.

"GET TESTED BETWEEN THREE AND FIVE DAYS"

“If you are concerned that you have been exposed while out in the community or out at one of the demonstrations, we urge you to get tested ... between three and five days, not sooner,” the federal district’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, told reporters.

The district is encouraging protesters to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of the respiratory disease. It also encouraged them to work from home, if possible, for 14 days and restrict their movements, though top D.C. health official LaQuandra Nesbitt added that such restrictions were not the same as quarantining.

The calls for protesters to seek testing come as some public health experts, including top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, have warned that the demonstrations could lead to a spike in cases of the coronavirus.