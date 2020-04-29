US Vice President visits hospital without mask

Mike Pence violated the hospital's coronavirus mask protocol.

US Vice President Mike Pence has unleashed a storm on social media after he was seen on Tuesday violating the mask protocols of a private hospital in Minnesota.

Pence, the head of White House Coronavirus Task Force, was the only person who chose not to wear a mask, despite warnings from the Mayo Clinic officials and its policy requiring them.

PENCE MET A FORMER CORONAVIRUS PATIENT

Videos circulating in the local and social media showed the unprotected US vice president meeting with a hospital employee who has recovered from coronavirus, and maskless again when he visited one of its lab where coronavirus tests were conducted.

US Vice President visits hospital without mask WATCH

He later joined a roundtable discussion with officials from the medical center, standing out as the only person to go unmasked.

"WE'VE INFORMED HIM"

The hospital tweeted that it had informed him of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed.

Thousands of people have slammed Pence and the hospital officials for allowing him on the premises without required protection at a time when the US remains to be the epicenter of the coronavirus with nearly one-third off all infection cases globally and one-fourth of deaths.

Pence for his part said: "Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you."