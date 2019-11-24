US will continue to support YPG terrorists for oil fields

James Jeffrey denied the claims on whether US' acts in Syria were illegal.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said that US was not doing anything illegal by securing oil fields in Syria.

"WE ARE DOING NOTHING ILLEGAL"

"I have every belief that it is legal under international law", Jeffrey said responding to whether he considers the US seizing the oil in the region legal under international law. "We are doing nothing illegal, the Syrian Democratic Forces (another name of YPG terror organization) is continuing to work and control the fields as in the past, we will facilitate that work as part of our overall strategy towards Syria".





Jeffrey also said that the US military will continue to support YPG terror forces in keeping the oil out of the reach of the Daesh terror group.