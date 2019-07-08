Venezuelan gov't to meet opposition in Barbados for peace talks

Norway's Foreign Ministry says negotiations aimed at resolving Venezuela's political deadlock are to resume on the Caribbean island of Barbados in the coming week.

The Venezuelan government and opposition will meet this week in the Caribbean country of Barbados, in yet another effort to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the oil-rich country after the failed Oslo meetings.

POLITICAL SOLUTION PROCESS

The talks were announced by the chief representative of Venezuelan government, Jorge Rodriguez on Twitter.

"The Venezuelan people, our allies and the world’s democracies recognize the need for a truly free and transparent electoral process that will allow us to surpass the crisis and build a productive future," opposition leader Juan Guaido’s office said in a statement.

President Nicolas Maduro on Friday welcomed the Norway-mediated talks and reiterated his support for all efforts towards constructive dialogue.

Guaido in January proclaimed himself as the rightful president of Venezuela dismissing President Maduro’s 2018 re-election as a fraud, a move recognized by more than 50 states including the US.

However, the Venezuelan state institutions as well as the military has been putting their weight behind the elected leader Maduro.

After facing continuous opposition from the army and people challenging his legitimacy, Guaido and his mostly Western allies in May agreed to participate in initiatives in Oslo.