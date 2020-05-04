Vienna Airport offers coronavirus testing to enable entering Austria

Passengers arriving at the airport have been required to present a health certificate showing a negative coronavirus result which is no older than four days, or go into quarantine.

Vienna Airport will carry out coronavirus tests on passengers, a statement said on Monday.

The results for the molecular-biological coronavirus tests (PCR) will be available within three hours. Those who test negative will not have to stay in self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Austria, the statement added.

HONG KONG HAS BEEN APPLYING AIRPORT TESTS SINCE APRIL 8

If the results are positive, the passengers and public authorities will promptly be notified.

The test is a private service which costs €190 ($208) for passengers either coming or leaving Vienna.

The implementation has the potential to set an example for other governments around the world to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Hong Kong International Airport was the world’s first airport to introduce mandatory coronavirus testing, starting April 8.