Washington DC extends curfew for third night

At the peak Tuesday there were more than 5,000 demonstrators in the city, according to police. Looting and vandalism that tore through the nation's capital Sunday was largely absent Tuesday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser extended her two-night curfew for a third day Wednesday, as protests against police brutality and racial injustice persist in the nation's capital.

"WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT PEOPLE WHO ARE DESTROYING OUR CITY"

Bowser told reporters the hours for the curfew will be shortened and will run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (0300GMT to 1000GMT), following largely peaceful demonstrations Tuesday.

"What we are concerned about is people who are not peaceful and are destroying our city. Our curfew is a tool for MPD to make sure that they can put their resources to finding those people and detaining those people," Bowser said, referring to the official name of the district's police department, the Metropolitan Police Department.

Demonstrators continued to flout the curfew Tuesday for what was the fifth consecutive day of protests in the district, prompted by the death of an unarmed, handcuffed black man in police custody.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said arrests plummeted from 288 Monday to 19 Tuesday.