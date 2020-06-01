Washington declares curfew after violent protests

Despite curfews in major US cities, demonstrators took to the streets for a sixth day of protests Sunday over the murder of George Floyd.

In the US capital, Washington DC, Lafayette Park across from the White House became the focal point Sunday of protests, during which police clashed with demonstrators and fires and breaches of security barricades took place.

TRUMP WAS TAKEN TO THE BUNKER

The demonstrators, including White, Black and Hispanic Americans and Muslims, chanted "I can't breathe," "Hands up, Don't shoot!," "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter."

Washington declares curfew after violent protests WATCH



According to multiple reports, President Donald Trump was taken to the bunker at the White House as protestors breached the security barricade. CNN said the president took shelter there for about an hour.

"PROTESTERS WANT JUSTICE"

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon on Sunday, George Floyd's brother Philonise said the protestors want justice "right now" and he asked for peaceful protests. "Black folks been getting killed for a long time now...people are just tired right now. African Americans, they want stand up for what’s right," he said.

Peaceful protests also took place in parts of the country. Hundreds marched peacefully through downtown and Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas, and streets were clear ahead of a 7 p.m. curfew, according to the Axios news website.