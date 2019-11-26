White House on lockdown over security threats

White House was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday following an airspace violation.

AIRSPACE VIOLATION

Nearby roads were closed and no one was allowed into the compound.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that an airspace violation was reported in Washington and fighter jets were scrambled.

Security lockdowns are not uncommon around the White House.

The US Secret Service had no immediate comment.