White House slams Chine over 'slow-walked information'

White House spokeswoman on Friday said that China failed to share the virus' genetic sequencing.

It is "no secret China mishandled" the novel coronavirus outbreak, the White House said Friday airing a list of grievances against Beijing.

In her first televised press briefing spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany accused China of failing to share the virus' genetic sequencing, and punishing a professor in Shanghai after he did so unilaterally.

"WE TAKE DISPLEASURE WITH CHINA'S ACTIONS"

China "slow-walked information on human-to-human transmission alongside the World Health Organization, and didn't let US investigators in at a very important time," she said. "We take displeasure with China's actions."





McEnany said she would not telegraph what forms of retaliation US President Donald Trump is considering one day after he hinted that he is considering the imposition of new tariffs on Chinese goods, sending already-hobbled markets spiraling.

All three major indices were posting losses in late-day trading with the Dow down over 580 points, or nearly 2.4 percent.