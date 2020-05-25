World's deepest gold mine in S. Africa shut down

South Africa is the hardest-hit country in Africa with 22,583 cases and 429 deaths, and 11,100 recoveries, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

The coronavirus outbreak in South Africa has closed Mponeng, the world’s deepest gold mine after 164 workers tested positive for the disease.

POSITIVE CASES WILL BE ISOLATED

The global gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti said it conducted 650 tests since last Thursday, including primary contacts and many others wished to be tested voluntarily.

“All positive cases will be isolated in line with national health protocols, with on-site facilities available for those who may need them,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

“As a precautionary step, and after discussions with the regulator, operations at Mponeng Mine -- which were running at 50% capacity -- have been temporarily halted voluntarily, to complete contact tracing and to again deep clean and sanitize the workplace and key infrastructure,” it added.