Wuhan conducts 1,146,156 coronavirus tests in a day

China had recorded no new confirmed cases on the mainland for May 22, the first time it had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began.

The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,146,156 nucleic acid tests on May 23, the local health authority said on Sunday, compared with 1,470,950 tests a day earlier.

CITY LOOKS FOR ASYMPTOMATIC CARRIERS

Wuhan began a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of coronavirus infections since the city’s release from a virtual lockdown on April 8.