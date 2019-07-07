Yellow Vests protesters set EU flag on fire

Yellow Vests protesters are hitting the streets of Paris for the 34th weekend against the French government’s policies.

The Yellow Vests movement erupted last November in response to planned fuel tax hikes in France, but has since evolved into a anti-government movement which even spread to other parts of the continent.

PROTESTERS SET EU FLAG ON FIRE

According to the French Interior Ministry, more than 6.000 took to the streets last weekend across the country.

French police used tear gas to push back protesters.

In the footages shared by social media users, Yellow Vest protesters seen setting an EU flag on fire.