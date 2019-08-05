Yellow Vests want ‘revolution’

As the protests continue, Yellow Vests scream for ‘revolution’ in France.

France is facing some serious protests for over 38 week.

People living in France, criticize Macron's policies.

Emmanuel Macron has been facing severe backlash over his plans to reform the French labour code and implement new taxes.

PROTESTS CONTINUE

But despite buckling to pressure and scrapping plans to implement a fuel tax increase, members of the Yellow Vest movement have remained active and continue to protest across France.

THEY CALLED FOR 'REVOLUTION'

And pressure on Macron appeared to once again rocket as protesters called for 'revolution' as they marched for the 38th consecutive week.