Yemen's Houthis to withdraw from three key ports

The United Nations says Houthis will unilaterally pull out from three ports in the first practical step on the ground since the Hodeidah deal.

Yemen’s Houthis rebel group has unilaterally agreed to withdraw its forces from three key ports and redeploy them, the UN announced Friday.

THEY WILL WITHDRAW FROM THE KEY PORTS

In a statement, Michael Lollesgaard, the chair of the UN’s Redeployment Coordination Committee, said the UN “welcomes the offer and intention of the Ansar Allah [Houthis] to undertake an initial unilateral redeployment from the ports of Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras-Issa”.

“The United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) will monitor and report on this unilateral redeployment, which will commence on 11 May 2019 and be completed by 14 May 2019,” Lollesgaard said.

Al-Hudaydah Port is of crucial importance for Yemen, as 90 percent of food products and 80 percent of humanitarian aid enter the country through it.



