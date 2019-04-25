taraftar değil haberciyiz
Environmental activists glued to London Stock Exchange

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion attached themselves to walls and to each other at the financial center in the City of London.

25.04.2019
Environmental activists glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange and climbed onto the roof of a train at Canary Wharf on the final day of protests aimed at forcing Britain to take action to avert what they cast as a global climate cataclysm.

THE ACTIVISTS AT THE TRAIN STATION

The Extinction Rebellion group has caused mass disruption in recent weeks across London, blocking Marble Arch, Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge, smashing a door at the Shell building and shocking lawmakers with a semi-nude protest in parliament.

At the London Stock Exchange’s headquarters, six protesters dressed in black suits and red ties were blocking the revolving doors of the building. They held signs reading “Tell the truth” and “You can’t eat money”.

At the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station in Canary Wharf, five protesters from the group climbed aboard a train and unfurled a banner which read: “Business as usual = Death”. One glued herself to a train.

“It's bizarre we have to do this in order for governments to listen to the scientists,” said Diana Warner, 60, who glued her hand to the train. “I’ve got children who are grown up so I can do this, so I’m doing it for everyone who can’t,” Warner said.

