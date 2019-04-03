taraftar değil haberciyiz
EP to vote visa-free access for UK nationals after Brexit

Visa-free offer made so long as EU citizens traveling to the UK are offered reciprocal conditions.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 16:31..
Amid continuing chaos over Brexit, with Britain’s prime minister seeking another delay on the exit date, the European Parliament is set to vote on a measure to allow British citizens visa-free travel.

THE PROPOSAL TO HOLD ON THURSDAY

The EP’s Committee on Civil Liberties proposed Wednesday that after Brexit, British citizens would be able to enter EU countries visa-free for short periods, “provided EU nationals enjoy the same conditions when traveling to the UK” said a committee statement. The proposal faces a vote in the full EP on Thursday, and if passed, it will apply on the day following Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.

From that date, British citizens will not be required to have a visa for stays in the EU of up to 90 days in any 180-day period, under the proposal. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that the UK needs an additional short extension from the EU from the current exit date of April 12.

The EU is set to hold an emergency Brexit summit on April 10, two days before the delayed date. Britain’s parliament has repeatedly failed to settle on any plan for Brexit. In a 2016 referendum, UK voters decided to leave the bloc after a more than 40-year-long membership.

