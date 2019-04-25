taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan congratulates Ukraine's new president

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky won last Sunday's runoff election by a landslide.

AA | 25.04.2019 - 11:24..
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday congratulated Ukraine's president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call.

Ukrainian comedian Zelensky won last Sunday's runoff election by a landslide, exit polls showed.

Zelensky, candidate of the Servant of the People Party, secured 73.2% of the votes, while his rival Petro Poroshenko trailed at 25.3%.

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won the second round of a presidential election against incumbent Petro Poroshenko by a landslide, a final national exit poll showed on Sunday.

