Erdoğan congratulates Ukraine's new president

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday congratulated Ukraine's president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call.

Ukrainian comedian Zelensky won last Sunday's runoff election by a landslide, exit polls showed.

Zelensky, candidate of the Servant of the People Party, secured 73.2% of the votes, while his rival Petro Poroshenko trailed at 25.3%.

