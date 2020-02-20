taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0975
Euro
6.587
Altın
1616.03
Borsa
115895.19
Gram Altın
316.998
Bitcoin
59137.3

Erdoğan extends condolences over Germany attack

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony in Turkey’s capital, President Erdoğan said that Turkey expects German authorities to make necessary efforts.

AA | 20.02.2020 - 16:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey is keeping a close eye on developments in the wake of Wednesday’s far-right terror attack in Germany, which killed nine people, including five Turkish nationals, said President Erdoğan.

"GERMANY FAILED TO EXPOSE FULL EXTENT OF RIGHT-WING GROUPS"

“Turkey, and especially the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, is carefully monitoring the process” following the deadly attack, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday, at a ceremony inaugurating the new Presidential Library in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan added that Turkey expects German authorities to do whatever is necessary to throw light on all aspects of the terror attack.

Erdoğan extends condolences over Germany attack

In the wake of previous racist attacks, Turkey has criticized German authorities for failing to expose the full extent of right-wing groups behind the assaults and for not tackling growing Islamophobia.

Erdoğan also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Hanau shooting.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Berlin Ali Kemal Aydin told reporters that five Turkish nationals were among those killed in the mass shooting.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey condemns German shooting
Five Turkish citizens are among the deadly gunman attack.
Turkey to provide visa exemption to Schengen states
The visa exemptions for touristic purposes will be provided to six states; including Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, UK.
Turkish defence minister warns Syrian regime
Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said any attack on Turkish observation posts would be retaliated.
Turkish official condemns Macron over Islamophobic remark
French President has earlier said that he will stop the practice of bringing in Muslim preachers from foreign countries.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
271
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
208
Alman saldırganın evinde ırkçı bildiriler ele geçirildi
Alman saldırganın evinde ırkçı bildiriler ele geçirildi
186
Amerikan heyeti Suudi Arabistan'da
Amerikan heyeti Suudi Arabistan'da
183
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
265
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
482
ABD zırhlı aracı, Ruslara ait zırhlı aracın önünü kesti
ABD zırhlı aracı, Ruslara ait zırhlı aracın önünü kesti
163
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir