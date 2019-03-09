Erdoğan, Guterres discuss India-Pakistan tension

Turkish president and UN secretary general spoke over the phone on Friday to discuss recent developments at India-Pakistan border, said the Directorate of Communications of Turkish Presidency. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Antonio Guterres also discussed the latest situation in Syria, said the statement from the presidency.

AT LEAST 40 INDIAN TROOPS KILLED

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals escalated after a suicide attack last month on an army convoy in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed at least 40 Indian troops. India accused Pakistan of being involved in the attack, a charge Islamabad denies.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.