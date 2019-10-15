taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan holds talk with Macron over Syria operation

President Erdoğan’s phone call with Macron came after his French counterpart’s negative comments on Operation Peace Spring.

AA | 15.10.2019 - 09:50..
Turkish leader says ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria will contribute to regional, global peace and stability

In a phone call, Turkey's president briefed his French counterpart about the aims of the country's ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

MACRON HAD CLAIMED IT COULD HELP THE REVIVAL OF DAESH

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Emmanuel Macron about the threat that PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria pose to both Turkey's security and Syria’s territorial integrity. He also stressed Operation Peace Spring's future contributions to both regional and global peace and stability.

Erdoğan holds talk with Macron over Syria operation

Before the phone call, Macron had criticized the operation, claiming in particular it could help a revival of terrorist group Daesh.

Turkey has pushed back against the criticisms, saying it expects its NATO allies to stand with it in fighting terrorism. He also accused countries which refuse to repatriate their nationals who joined Daesh -- like France -- of hypocrisy in anti-terrorist efforts.

