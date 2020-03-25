Erdoğan holds videoconference with ministers

President Erdoğan was briefed by ministers via videoconference Tuesday on the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the Communications Directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a video clip from the meeting on Twitter.

"NECESSARY STEPS WERE BEING TAKEN"

Erdogan is “closely following efforts by the relevant state bodies and necessary steps were being taken in coordination as part of the fight against the coronavirus,” the statement added.

The president was briefed during the videoconference by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, according to the statement.