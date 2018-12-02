taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan: Khashoggi murder is world's issue

Ankara's 'determined stance' paved way for revealing Khashoggi murder, says President Erdogan.

AA | 02.12.2018 - 15:09..
The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is not an issue of Turkey but of the whole world, said Turkish president Saturday.

"KHASHOGGI'S MURDER HAS NEVER SEEN AS A POLİTİCAL ISSUE"

Speaking at a news conference at G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has never seen the Khashoggi's murder as a political issue.

"For us, this incident is a vicious murder and will remain so," said Erdogan. Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

"THE KILLING WAS REVEALED THANKS TO ANKARA'S DETERMINED STANCE"

The Saudi government changed its story on the murder, first denying it took place, then suggesting it was accidental and finally referring to it as a rogue operation. Turkey has called for the extradition of the killers for trial in Turkey where the crime took place.

The Turkish leader said that Ankara mobilized all efforts since the beginning of the brutal killing of Khashoggi. Despite repeated denials from the Saudi authorities, the killing was revealed thanks to Ankara's "determined stance", he added.

"WE BELIEVE THAT IT WILL BE CLARIFIED"

He stressed that neither Islamic world nor the international community would be satisfied until revealing of all those responsible for murder of the journalist. Erdogan said Turkey has never intended to harm Saudi Arabia or Saudi royal family.

"We believe that it will also be in the interest of Saudi Arabia to clarify all aspects of the murder and prosecute all perpetrators," said the president.

