Erdoğan: Leaving Jerusalem to Israel is never acceptable

During the news conference on US' so-called Middle East peace plan, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

AA | 29.01.2020 - 16:27..
US President Donald Trump’s so-called Middle East peace plan ignores Palestinians' rights and attempts to legitimize Israel's occupation, said Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

"THE CITY IS SACRED FOR MUSLIMS"

Answering the questions of reporters on a return flight from his Africa tour, Erdogan said the plan will not serve peace and solution in the region. It ignores Palestinians' rights and attempts to legitimize Israel's occupation, he stressed.

Erdoğan: Leaving Jerusalem to Israel is never acceptable

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims and Trump's so-called peace plan proposing to leave Jerusalem to Israel is never acceptable," Erdogan added.

On Tuesday, Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, while Palestinian authorities were not represented.

