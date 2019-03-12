taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan, Modi discuss Pakistan-India border incidents

President Erdoğan, India’s premier also address bilateral relations in the phone call.

AA | 12.03.2019 - 10:34..
  Turkey
  2. Turkey
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments along the Pakistan-India border with India’s prime minister over the phone, according to Turkish sources on Monday.

BILATERAL RELATIONS WERE ON THE TABLE

In a statement, Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications said the phone call between Erdoğan and Narendra Modi also addressed bilateral relations. Late February, Erdoğan held a phone talk with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the recent between the neighbors.

Erdoğan, Modi discuss Pakistan-India border incidents

On March 8, Erdoğan also discussed the India-Pakistan tension with UN chief Antonio Guterres over the phone.

