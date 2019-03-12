Erdoğan, Modi discuss Pakistan-India border incidents

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments along the Pakistan-India border with India’s prime minister over the phone, according to Turkish sources on Monday.

BILATERAL RELATIONS WERE ON THE TABLE

In a statement, Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications said the phone call between Erdoğan and Narendra Modi also addressed bilateral relations. Late February, Erdoğan held a phone talk with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the recent between the neighbors.

On March 8, Erdoğan also discussed the India-Pakistan tension with UN chief Antonio Guterres over the phone.