Erdoğan, Putin meet in Istanbul for launch of TurkStream

TurkStream natural gas pipeline project, which will carry natural gas from Russia to Europe via Turkey, is considered a further step in Turkish and Russian relations in terms of energy.

AA | 08.01.2020 - 14:21..
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.

 

The Wednesday's meeting is being held ahead of the launch ceremony of TurkStream natural gas pipeline project in the city, which the two leaders are set to attend.

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Istanbul for launch of TurkStream

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Istanbul for launch of TurkStream

Security measures are high in the city, as a total of 7,200 police officers are on duty for the inauguration ceremony.

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Istanbul for launch of TurkStream

Among security forces are 300 special operations teams, 30 bomb squad working around the hotels where foreign leaders are staying or on the routes they are traveling before and during the event.

Following the ceremony, Erdogan is later to host leaders of Russia, Serbia and Bulgaria in a dinner.

