Erdoğan, Putin meeting begins in Moscow for economic ties

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has begun in Moscow.

"WE WILL DISCUSS OUR BILATERAL RELATIONS"

"We are pleased to welcome you to Moscow and today we will open and hold the eighth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of the meeting on Monday. “We will discuss our bilateral relations with the representatives of public society and meet with representatives of the business community," Putin added.

In the evening, the two leaders will attend an event to be held in the context of the cross-year of culture and tourism, he added.

"We observe and note a good level of development of our relations, the trade turnover grew by 15 percent, the general volume of trade has reached 25 billion dollars,” Putin said. "We are implementing major projects including Akkuyu, a nuclear power plant, that we should launch by 2023 in accordance with the wishes of the Turkish side, and the TurkStream, an offshore section of which was recently completed," the Russian president said. He went on saying that the two countries have a very large amount of cooperation in international relations, between the foreign and defense ministries as well as in the domain of armament.

This is the third meeting of the two leaders in 2019. Last year, Putin and Erdoğan held seven bilateral meetings and participated in the number of international summits.