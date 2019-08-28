Erdoğan receives the new US envoy to Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received the new US envoy to Ankara.

FORMER AMBASSADOR LEFT TURKEY AMID VISA CRISIS

US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield presented his letter of credentials the Turkish president at the presidential complex. A souvenir photo was taken after the letter was presented.

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump nominated Satterfield as the country's envoy to Turkey. The US Senate confirmed the nomination in late June. The last serving American ambassador to Ankara in 2014-2017 was John Bass.

Bass left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara. The post has since been vacant.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and the US were established in 1927 after the foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923.