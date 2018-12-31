Erdoğan sends New Year’s greetings to world leaders

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Monday sent New Year’s greetings to the world leaders including his US and Russian counterparts.

US

In a letter to US’ Donald Trump, Erdogan described 2018 as a year, which Turkey and US overcame the difficulties between the two countries and they mutually exerted efforts to carry the bilateral relations to the desired level.

Calling Trump a “dear friend,” Erdoğan said, “I believe that we will increase our bilateral relations based on mutual respect and sincere dialogue to the levels required by our strategic partnership and that the future of our cooperation will be brighter.” He also expressed his belief that the cooperation between Turkey and US will continue to contribute to the global peace and stability.

RUSSIA

In a separate letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan underlined the significance of the bilateral relations, voicing his expectation that the relations between Turkey and Russia will continue improving in the next year as well.

FRANCE

Erdoğan also sent new year greetings to other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Erdoğan, in his new year letter to Macron, said he believes that Turkey-France relations would further improve through mutual efforts in 2019.

CHINA

Expressing his gratitude over strengthening relations with China, Erdoğan expressed his belief that the cooperation between the two countries would be “brighter” in the next year. “In order to guarantee the continuation of our cooperation […], I would be very pleased to host you in our country in 2019," Erdoğan said, referring to Xi.

UK

2018 has been a year, where cooperation and mutual efforts between Turkey and the UK have further improved, Erdoğan wrote to May in a letter. “I believe we will increase our bilateral relations based on mutual respect and sincere dialogue to higher levels and the future of our cooperation will be brighter,” he said. Erdoğan added that the relations between the two countries will continue to contribute to the peace and stability in Europe and its beyond.

INDIA

In a letter to Indian PM Modi, Erdoğan said: “I keep the warm memories of my visit to your beautiful country with all its freshness.” The president said he believes that the two counties would further improve the deep-rooted friendly ties.