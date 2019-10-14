taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan slams EU over the criticism of Syria operation

President Erdoğan said that Terror groups can't be held above NATO member Turkey.

AA | 14.10.2019 - 17:54..
Turkey’s president on Monday slammed criticism of Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria, questioning how the terrorist YPG/PKK could be held up above Turkey, a longstanding member of NATO.

"TURKEY IS DETERMINED ON OPERATION PEACE SPRING"

"Since when did terrorist organizations start to be defended against a NATO member?" Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked, referring to the terrorist YPG/PKK. Though Turkey has been an alliance member for nearly 70 years, fellow members such as France, Britain, and the US have criticized Operation Peace Spring.



Speaking at a meeting in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Erdoğan gave details of the terrorist threat, saying since the operation began last week, 18 civilians in Turkey have been martyred and nearly 200 injured by over 700 mortars fired by terrorist groups across the Syrian border.

Turkey is "determined" to press ahead with Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria to clear YPG/PKK terrorists from the border region, he added.

