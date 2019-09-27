President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave an interview to FOX News channel yesterday evening.

Addressing a series of issues Erdoğan answered the question of FOX News host Bret Baier about the arrested journalists in Turkey.

"JUDICIARY GİVES THE FINAL DECISION"

In his question, Baier claimed that there are more arrested journalists in Turkey than any other country of the world and asked President Erdoğan, "Why are you doing this?"

Erdoğan slams FOX anchorman over arrested journalists WATCH



In response to this question, Erdoğan said, "You should talk like a journalist and get your answer from me as a politician. I’m telling you, we’re talking about individuals undertaking a coup attempt. These are imaginary numbers.





I cannot give the final decision, the judiciary gives the final decision" and added, "The figures you are giving now are very imaginary figures, I must say". "This and that many journalists are behind bars... There is no such thing. Some journalists came to Turkey, we showed it to them with its documents, explained it to them but... They come to our country with fabricated figures, say these and go." he added.