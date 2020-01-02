taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan: Stopping the refugee influx is a difficult task

Turkey has so far spent $40 billion on the refugees, according to official figures.

AA | 02.01.2020 - 15:30..
More than 200,000 Syrian refugees are moving toward the borders of Turkey which already hosts millions of refugees, said President Erdoğan on Thursday.

"IT'S DIFFICULT TO DEAL WITH HUMAN LIVES"

"200,000 to 250,000 refugees are moving toward our border. We are trying to stop them, but it is not an easy task. It is difficult, because you are dealing with human lives," Erdoğan said at an event in the capital Ankara.

The president questioned the humanitarian sensitivities of those who oppose foreigners in their cities, at a time when Turkey is hosting 5 million refugees, including 4 million Syrians.



Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in millions of Syrians who fled their country, making Turkey the world’s top refugee-hosting country.

