taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8882
Euro
6.5316
Altın
1557.18
Borsa
121474.75
Gram Altın
294.857
Bitcoin
52443.76

Erdoğan stresses importance of Libyan talks

President Erdoğan’s remarks came before leaving Ataturk Airport for Germany to attend the international Berlin conference on Libya peace.

AA | 19.01.2020 - 15:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

With its efforts in field and diplomatic area, Turkey has assumed the key role to bring peace to Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"THIS CONFERENCE IS AN IMPORTANT STEP TO STRENGTHEN CEASEFIRE"

“We highlighted in every occasion that a permanent solution in Libya can be ensured via political dialogue … We cemented our cooperation with the legitimate Libyan government via two memorandum of understandings signed at the end of 2019. Turkey has become a key to peace in Libya with its efforts both in field and diplomacy,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

Erdoğan stresses importance of Libyan talks

Erdogan underscored that the Berlin conference is a particularly important step to “strengthen the cease-fire and toward the political solution.” “Hopes that has sprouted with the cease-fire and the Berlin summit should not be sacrificed to the ambitions of merchants of blood and chaos,” he said.

Erdoğan stresses importance of Libyan talks

On the other hand, Turkish president criticized international community for not showing the necessary reaction against “reckless attacks of Haftar.”  “Actions of putschist [Khalifa] Haftar and his supporters, which has openly been violating UN Security Council resolutions, has long been ignored,” Erdogan said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey’s Canal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment
Environment and Urbanization Ministry approves a report on the environmental impact of the Canal Istanbul megaproject.
Turkish ministry repatriates foreign terrorist to Denmark
Turkey deported nearly 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries in 2019.
Erdoğan: The solution is to build an alternative canal
President Erdoğan expressed that the Kanal Istanbul project aims to prevent risks posed by vessels carrying dangerous shipments through the Bosphorus Strait.
Indonesia wants to buy submarines from Turkey
Last November, Indonesian defense minister Subianto paid an official visit to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

184
Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

113
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

168
Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

217
Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

65
McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

89
KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir