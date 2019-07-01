Erdoğan tells Macron he has no say on Cyprus

President Erdoğan’s conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron comes in response to France’s ‘firm’ position against Turkey on the rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean over Turkish drilling in Cyprus EEZ.

"YOU HAVE NO SAY"

"I told him: 'You cannot speak about Cyprus. I can speak, Greece can speak, the UK can speak and the EU can speak, but you cannot speak'," Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan expressed that he made these comments after being asked by Turkish media to comment on a photograph showing him talking to the French president and holding him by the shoulder.

Last month, Macron called on Turkey to halt what he called Turkey’s so-called illegal activities in Cyprus in relation to ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean over drilling activities.