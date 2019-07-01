taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan tells Macron he has no say on Cyprus

Speaking to the reporters after G20 summit in Japan, President Erdoğan said that he warned his French counterpart not to talk about the matter of Cyprus.

Haber Merkezi | 01.07.2019 - 13:15..
Erdoğan tells Macron he has no say on Cyprus

President Erdoğan’s conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron comes in response to France’s ‘firm’ position against Turkey on the rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean over Turkish drilling in Cyprus EEZ.

"YOU HAVE NO SAY"

"I told him: 'You cannot speak about Cyprus. I can speak, Greece can speak, the UK can speak and the EU can speak, but you cannot speak'," Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan tells Macron he has no say on Cyprus

Erdoğan expressed that he made these comments after being asked by Turkish media to comment on a photograph showing him talking to the French president and holding him by the shoulder.

Erdoğan tells Macron he has no say on Cyprus

Last month, Macron called on Turkey to halt what he called Turkey’s so-called illegal activities in Cyprus  in relation to ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean over drilling activities.

