Erdoğan: Terrorists still in planned safe zone in Syria

There are still terrorists in the planned safe zone in northern Syria, Turkish president said on Tuesday.

"We know that there are still terrorists in the planned safe zone. These areas have not been cleared of terrorists yet," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

"WE WILL NOT BE AN ONLOOKER"

Erdoğan noted that the terrorists beyond the safe zone borders were organizing attacks to Turkish security forces. "We will not be an onlooker to this situation. We will do what is necessary as we did before. Turkey will continue its fight until the last terrorist is neutralized in Turkey, Syria and Iraq," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president also criticized the US attitude towards Turkey's S-400 missile system purchase from Russia. "Linking the S-400s that we have purchased from Russia to F-35 issue and notably sanctions and other issues make no sense," said Erdoğan. "I see such persistence as a new pretext towards hostility directed at our country," he added.