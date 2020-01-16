taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan: The solution is to build an alternative canal

President Erdoğan expressed that the Kanal Istanbul project aims to prevent risks posed by vessels carrying dangerous shipments through the Bosphorus Strait.

AA | 16.01.2020 - 17:04..
Erdoğan: The solution is to build an alternative canal

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements at the Annual Evaluation Meeting for 2019 at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara.

Highlighting the mega projects in Istanbul, Erdogan also touched on Kanal Istanbul project.

THE MEGA-PROJECT AIMS TO PREVENT RISKS

Referring to the maritime traffic in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait, Erdogan underlined the importance of building a new canal.

“It is not possible to prevent maritime traffic in Bosphorus legally, economically and socially. The only solution is to build an alternative canal,” he added.

Erdoğan: The solution is to build an alternative canal

The planned 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal to be built west of the city center on the European side of the Istanbul province, aims to boost the city's marine through-traffic capacity.

Erdoğan: The solution is to build an alternative canal

The mega-project, which aims to prevent risks posed by vessels carrying dangerous shipments through the Bosphorus Strait, was approved by the country's Environment and Urbanization Ministry.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Indonesia wants to buy submarines from Turkey
Last November, Indonesian defense minister Subianto paid an official visit to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava
A total of 795 security personnel including gendarmerie and police as well as village guards are taking part in the operation.
Turkey plans to produce 1 million electirc cars by 2030
On Dec. 27, Turkey introduced its first indigenous automobile prototype that was designed and manufactured in 18 months by Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG).
Former army officer arrested over FETO links
Ex-army chief Metin İyidil had faced with life sentence, but later acquitted in a FETO case.
