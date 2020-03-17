Erdoğan to head urgent meeting on coronavirus crisis

Turkey this Wednesday will hold an urgent meeting to coordinate the fight against coronavirus as chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Turkey's communications director.

EXTENSIVE COORDINATION MEETING

"President Erdogan will head an extensive urgent coordination meeting on the fight with coronavirus. Following the meeting, he will tell the public about future steps to be taken," Fahrettin Altun said late Monday on Twitter.

Turkey yesterday announced there are 47 cases of coronavirus in the country.