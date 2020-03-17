taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4385
Euro
7.1681
Altın
1486.03
Borsa
86931.21
Gram Altın
306.81
Bitcoin
35079.48

Erdoğan to head urgent meeting on coronavirus crisis

Turkish Parliament will gather to coordinate the fight against coronavirus this Wednesday.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 11:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey this Wednesday will hold an urgent meeting to coordinate the fight against coronavirus as chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Turkey's communications director.

EXTENSIVE COORDINATION MEETING

"President Erdogan will head an extensive urgent coordination meeting on the fight with coronavirus. Following the meeting, he will tell the public about future steps to be taken," Fahrettin Altun said late Monday on Twitter.

Erdoğan to head urgent meeting on coronavirus crisis

Turkey yesterday announced there are 47 cases of coronavirus in the country.

Erdoğan to head urgent meeting on coronavirus crisis

İlginizi Çekebilir
Gatherings banned, event venues, cafes closed due to outbreak
The Turkish government said in a statement that other measures include temporarily closing schools and universities, halting public events and activities, and suspending sports events.
Total numbers of coronavirus cases reach 47 in Turkey
New 29 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister announced.
Mass prayers in mosques suspended amid virus outbreak in Turkey
Mosques will stay open for people who want to do individual prayers, says head of Religious Affairs Directorate.
Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case
Turkish Health Minister said that seven of the confirmed cases had come from Europe and three from the US.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
176
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
262
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
106
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
67
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
145
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
48
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
484
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir