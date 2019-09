Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Erdoğan and Trump spoke over phone, according to a statement by the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications. Earlier on Sunday, Erdoğan also hosted South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham at Peninsula Hotel.

President Erdoğan on Saturday arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.