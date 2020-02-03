taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9848
Euro
6.6246
Altın
1576.7
Borsa
119438.5
Gram Altın
303.065
Bitcoin
56122.45

Erdoğan: Turkey determined to ensure safety of citizens

Turkish president says some 40 positions targeted in the ongoing operation in N. Syria after regime forces kill 4 Turkish troops.

AA | 03.02.2020 - 12:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In the wake of regime attack on Turkish troops in Syria, Turkey’s president reiterated his vow to ensure safety of Turkish people and Syrians in Idlib.

"TURKEY WILL CONTINUE RETALIATION"

“Turkey has retaliated to this attack as it did previously, and it continues the retaliation,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at Istanbul Airport before departing for Ukraine on an official visit.

Erdoğan: Turkey determined to ensure safety of citizens

At least four Turkish soldiers were martyred and nine others injured in an intense shelling by forces of Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib, northwestern Syria early Monday.

“Some 40 positions have been targeted in an ongoing operation,” Erdoğan said, adding that almost 30-35 regime troops were killed according to the initial reports.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey supports Arab League denouncing US' MidEast plan
Trump announced his so-called peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Turkish president to attend meeting with Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Turkish-Ukrainian defense cooperation was moving to joint production when defense officials from the countries met in Kyiv on Jan. 26.
Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attacks
In a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry, it’s been said that says regime forces' attack also injures 9 soldiers.
Quake rocks western Turkey for second time in a day
4.6-magnitude-earthquake struck at depth of 3.7 miles, says Turkey's Disaster Management Authority.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

2580
İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

668
Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

102
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ukrayna yolcusu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ukrayna yolcusu

347
TSK'nın rejim güçlerini vurduğu anlar

TSK'nın rejim güçlerini vurduğu anlar

157
Rusya'dan İdlib açıklaması

Rusya'dan İdlib açıklaması

121
Süper Lig'de zirve yarışı iyice kızıştı

Süper Lig'de zirve yarışı iyice kızıştı

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir