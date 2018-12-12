Erdoğan: Turkey will start operation in Syria within days

Speaking at the Turkish Defense Industry Summit held at the Beştepe Presidential Palace Complex in capital Ankara, Erdoğan said it is time to realize Turkey's decision to dissolve terrorism groupings east of the Euphrates River.

“We will start the operation to clear the East of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days. Our target is never US soldiers,” Erdoğan said.

Criticizing Washington for supporting PKK's Syrian Branch YPG, Erdoğan said the U.S. strengthened its ties with the terrorist organization instead of severing it.

Erdoğan said the U.S. repeatedly ignored evidence presented by Turkey to recognize YPG as a terrorist organization and instead chose to call the militants "strategic partners."

Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria policy, where the United States has backed the YPG terror organization.